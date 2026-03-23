Harrison (finger) is slated to make his Brewers debut March 30 against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Harrison had to depart his last Cactus League outing due to a blister on his left index finger, but it will not keep him from making a start during the Brewers' first turn through their rotation. Acquired from the Red Sox this offseason in the Caleb Durbin trade, Harrison permitted 12 runs (eight earned) in 9.2 innings this spring but had an encouraging 15:3 K:BB.