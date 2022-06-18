Brosseau (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment next week, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brosseau has been sidelined with a right ankle sprain since early June, but he resumed jogging, taking swings and throwing last week. The 28-year-old should be cleared to return to game action in the minors in the coming days, but the Brewers haven't revealed what affiliate Brosseau will join. Regardless of the affiliate, it's possible that Brosseau will be reinstated from the injured list late next week or sometime next weekend.
