Tapia is not in the starting lineup Friday versus Atlanta.
Tapia will take a seat after he went 1-for-8 with a run scored and a stolen base while starting two out of three against the Phillies. Blake Perkins will draw the start in right field and bat eighth in the series opener with Atlanta.
