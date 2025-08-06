Berroa (shoulder) went 1-for-3 with a walk Tuesday after being reinstated from Triple-A Nashville's 7-day injured list.

After the Brewers acquired Berroa from the Dodgers on July 9, the outfielder was assigned to Nashville and immediately placed on the IL while he recovered from right shoulder bursitis. The 26-year-old was cleared to begin a rehab assignment July 23, and after nine games between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and High-A Wisconsin, he received the green light to debut for Nashville.