The Phillies acquired Berroa (shoulder) from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Berroa had been designated for assignment and will now join the Phillies' 40-man roster. The 26-year-old got a late start to this season while battling a right shoulder strain, but he's healthy now and will report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he'll give the Phillies some outfield depth.