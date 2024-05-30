Myers is scheduled to start Friday's game against the White Sox at American Family Field.

Myers moved from the bullpen into the rotation this past weekend in Boston and struck out four while allowing one run over 4.1 innings in his start Sunday. The performance was good enough to earn Myers a second straight turn through the rotation for what will be his sixth start overall with Milwaukee this season. Over his 22.1 total innings for the Brewers, Myers has pitched to a 4.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB.