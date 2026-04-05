Brewers' Trevor Megill: Holds on for second save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Megill picked up the save Saturday against the Royals, allowing no hits and two walks in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.
The right-hander did make things interesting, allowing the tying run to get to the plate, but he caught Vinnie Pasquantino looking to end the game. Though Abner Uribe presents a pretty considerable threat in the bullpen, Megill looks to be Milwaukee's primary closer to begin the new year. He's converted each of his first two save chances, but Megill has walked three over three innings so far and will be looking to improve his control going forward.
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