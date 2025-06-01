The Brewers designated Alexander for assignment Sunday.
The left-hander worked mop-up duty in Saturday's blowout win against the Phillies, and he'll lose his place on the 40-man roster after giving up five runs across one inning. Alexander had some strong performances as a spot starter early in the season with a 2.84 ERA in his first four outings, but the 30-year-old surrendered 21 earned runs in his past 23.2 frames to prompt the Brewers to move on.
