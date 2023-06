The Brewers recalled Miller from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Miller has bounced between Milwaukee and Nashville all season, and this time comes as a result of Bennett Sousa (shoulder) and Jake Cousins (shoulder) both landing on the 15-day injured list. Miller holds a 6.75 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 6.2 innings with the Brewers this season and is unlikely to pitch in high-leverage situations.