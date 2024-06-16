Contreras is being evaluated for a concussion following Sunday's 5-4 win over the Reds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Contreras took a shot to the head when he collided with Stuart Fairchild at home plate, applying the tag for the final out of the contest. The catcher was slow to get up and he'll now undergo some additional testing to determine the severity of the injury. The Brewers will start a three-game series on the road against the Angels on Monday and if he is forced to miss any action, Gary Sanchez would likely take over behind the plate.