Brewers' William Contreras: Exiting starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in San Diego.
After starting at catcher in each of the first two games of the series, Contreras will get a breather during Wednesday's matinee. Danny Jansen will be behind the dish and bat ninth as the Brewers try to avoid being swept.
More News
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Out of lineup with hand bruise•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: X-rays clean•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Receiving Sunday off•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Drives in three runs Saturday•