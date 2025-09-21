Contreras (hand/wrist) underwent X-rays following Saturday's game against the Cardinals, which came back clean, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Contreras was hit in the wrist and hand area by a swing in the seventh inning and was removed a frame later. He made clear to manager Pat Murphy that he wants to play Sunday, though the Brewers could opt to take a safe approach. Regardless, Contreras appears to have dodged a major injury.