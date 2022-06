Adames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-4 win against the Cardinals on Thursday.

Adames hit one of two Milwaukee homers in the contest, slugging a solo shot off Dakota Hudson in the fifth inning. The shortstop has gone deep five times in his past 11 games and has notched 11 RBI over that span. He is tied with Corey Seager for the league lead in homers among shortstops with 15 on the season.