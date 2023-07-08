Adames went 2-for-5 with a homer, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win against the Reds.

Adames doubled in a run in the first inning before ripping a two-run shot in the fifth. It's been a tough year for the slugging shortstop but he's starting to come around lately; after an 0-for-22 slump, Adames has gone 10-for-33 (.303) with seven extra-base hits and nine RBI over his last eight games. However, his season slash line still sits at .209/.293/.395 through 338 plate appearances.