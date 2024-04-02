Rodriguez is opening the year with Single-A Carolina, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

This is a notable assignment for Rodriguez, as he follows in the footsteps of Jackson Chourio and Luis Lara, who were also assigned directly to Single-A for their age-18 seasons without playing in the Arizona Complex League. Rodriguez got $1.5 million from the Brewers in January of 2023 and showed off across-the-board skills in the Dominican Summer League as a 17-year-old. He hit six home runs with 12 steals and more walks (41) than strikeouts (40) in 52 games last year and will generate significant buzz if he performs well early this season.