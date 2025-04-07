The Red Sox acquired Rodriguez, a 2025 Competitive Balance Round A draft pick, and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Brewers on Monday in exchange for right-hander Quinn Priester.

Injuries have tested Milwaukee's rotation depth in the early going, so the organization was willing to part ways with one of its better lower-level outfield prospects in Rodriguez in order to get another promising young arm in its system. After slashing .250/.343/.383 with seven home runs and six stolen bases over 110 games for Single-A Carolina in 2024, Rodriguez had gotten off to a nice start to 2025 at High-A Wisconsin, going 5-for-12 with a 1:3 BB:K in 13 plate appearances. The 19-year-old is likely to report to Boston's High-A affiliate in Greenville.