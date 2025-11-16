The Pirates released Devanney on Sunday in order to allow him to seek opportunities overseas, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Devanney occupied a spot on the Pirates' 40-man roster but was a candidate to be non-tendered during the upcoming week with Pittsburgh needing to open up spots in order to protect other prospects from the Rule 5 Draft. Rather than exposing Devanney to the waiver process, the Pirates will cut the 28-year-old loose so that he can sign what will presumably be a more lucrative contract abroad. After being acquired from the Royals at the trade deadline, Devanney received his first MLB call-up in late August and saw action in 14 games for Pittsburgh down the stretch, slashing .139/.184/.167 with one RBI and one run across 38 plate appearances.