Pirates' Cam Devanney: Not in Pittsburgh lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Devanney is not in the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Cubs.
It's the second straight day out of the lineup for Devanney. The Pirates are going with Jared Triolo at third base and Nick Gonzales at shortstop in Monday's series opener.
