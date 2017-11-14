Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Could head to bullpen upon activation
Reyes (elbow) could join the bullpen initially upon his return next season, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
When pressed on the matter Tuesday, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak would not rule Reyes out for the start of the 2018 season. However, Mozeliak hinted that the team could hold Reyes back until closer to May 1, and deploy him in the bullpen initially, as a way of preserving him for later in the campaign. Reyes' future is almost certainly in the rotation, but the Cardinals won't want to push their luck with the top prospect. He underwent Tommy John surgery in February.
