Donovan went 3-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Pirates.

Donovan had just six hitless games in June -- two of which were at the start of the month and two more at the end. He got off to a positive start in July with Tuesday's effort, his third three-hit game over his last 11 contests. He's up to a .270/.340/.414 slash line with eight home runs, 42 RBI, 37 runs scored, two stolen bases, 18 doubles and one triple over 79 games. Donovan's hit well enough to have a near-everyday role in left field.