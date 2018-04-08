Cecil (shoulder) was seen wearing a walking boot Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Cecil is on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder sprain but is apparently also being bothered by a foot or ankle injury. Manager Mike Matheny did report that it's only a minor injury and that the boot is only a temporary thing. Cecil is eligible to come off the DL on April 10, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to return to action at that time or not.