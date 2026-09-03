Mautz will start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

He has made two relief appearances with the Cardinals this season, but Mautz will be making his first career start in the majors Wednesday in a tough matchup opposite Yoshinobu Yamamoto under the bright lights in Los Angeles. The lefty Mautz, a second-round pick in 2022, threw 61 pitches against the Pirates in his most recent appearance Aug. 29, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight across three relief innings.