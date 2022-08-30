Stratton (7-4) allowed two walks and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Monday over the Reds.

Starter Miles Mikolas couldn't complete the necessary five frames to get the win, so it went to Stratton instead in a game the Cardinals thoroughly controlled. Through nine appearances with St. Louis, Stratton has allowed six runs (five earned) with a 14:8 K:BB through 12.1 innings. He's pitched to a 4.75 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB through 53 innings overall across 49 appearances between the Cardinals and the Pirates. He saw some setup work with Pittsburgh but has mainly functioned as a middle reliever since his move at the trade deadline.