Eagen recorded 11 strikeouts while yielding two runs over 5.2 innings in a start with Double-A Springfield on Thursday.

It's the second straight double-digit strikeout effort for Eagen, who boasts a 3.38 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 31:4 K:BB over 24 innings covering four starts since landing in the Cardinals organization at the trade deadline. Eagen's ERA this season is a bit bloated at 4.61 thanks in large part to pitching in tough environments for pitchers, but a 140:38 K:BB over 111.1 frames is a better reflection of how he's pitched. The 23-year-old's 140 strikeouts rank fourth among all minor leaguers.