Cardinals' Daniel Eagen: Headlines return for Nootbaar

The Diamondbacks traded Eagen, Sandro Santana and a player to be named later to the Cardinals on Monday in exchange for Lars Nootbaar, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Eagen is a better pitcher than his 4.95 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 20 starts at Double-A this year suggest, as he pitched half his games in Amarillo, one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the minors. He has a strong 29.2 percent strikeout rate and a career-best 9.1 percent walk rate this year. Additionally, the 6-foot-4 righty has a 2.45 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 22 innings over his last four starts.