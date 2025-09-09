Eagen has a 3.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB in 14.1 innings across three starts for Double-A Amarillo.

Eagen, a third-round pick in 2024, logged a 2.49 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 132:41 K:BB in 97.2 innings for High-A Hillsboro before getting promoted to Double-A on Aug. 19. He capped his run at High-A in impressive fashion, striking out 21 over 13 scoreless innings in his final two starts for the Hops. His performance at Double-A has been uneven, and his walk issues from earlier in the year have popped back up. The 6-foot-4 righty works in the low-90s with his four-seamer, but the pitch has excellent movement and plays better than its velocity. Eagen's low-80s curveball is his top putaway pitch, and he'll mix in a solid slider and seldom-used changeup. Eagen is up to 112 total innings in what has been a highly-successful debut season.