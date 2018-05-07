Cardinals' Greg Holland: Efficient for second straight outing

Holland fired a scoreless ninth inning in an extra-innings win over the Cubs on Sunday, recording one strikeout.

Holland was locked in for the second straight appearance, throwing seven of his eight pitches for strikes while disposing of Ian Happ, Javier Baez and Jason Heyward. The veteran closer has back-to-back scoreless efforts after allowing four runs (three earned) over his last two outings of April. With Bud Norris currently nursing a triceps injury that's expected to keep him out for a few days at a minimum, a steady Holland would be particularly valuable to the Cardinals.