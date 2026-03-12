Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Gets at-bats in backfields game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herrera (knee) got eight plate appearances in a backfields game in Cardinals camp Wednesday, Brian Walton of TheCardinalNation.com reports.
Herrera -- who homered in his first plate appearance Wednesday -- has been slowed recently by knee inflammation. He had hoped to return to Grapefruit League action by now, but his participation in a "B" game suggests that should be coming soon. Herrera is expected to open the season as the Cardinals' primary designated hitter but will also see action at catcher.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Aims to return Tuesday or Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Nursing knee inflammation•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Scratched Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Likely slotting in at DH initially•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Will start at catcher Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Making spring debut Thursday•