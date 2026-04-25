Herrera went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-9 loss to the Mariners.

The 25-year-old went back-to-back with JJ Wetherholt in the bottom of the first inning off Bryan Woo, as Herrera extended his hitting streak to eight games. He was also hit by two more pitches, boosting his painful league-leading total to eight. Herrera was back at DH on Saturday after playing his 10th game of the season Friday, gaining eligibility at the position in most fantasy formats, but he could see a bigger workload behind the plate in the short term if Pedro Pages ends up missing significant time after exiting Saturday's loss with hamstring tightness.