Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that Herrera (elbow) will begin throwing in a matter of weeks, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Herrera underwent surgery in November to remove bone spurs from his right elbow and remains in the rehab phase of his recovery. The Cardinals anticipate him being ready to go for the beginning of spring training. Herrera will receive another opportunity to catch in 2026 after injuries limited him to designated hitter in the second half, though he is not expected to be a full-time catcher.