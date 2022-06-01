Torres (undisclosed) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Monday and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in his return to the lineup Tuesday in Single-A Palm Beach's 5-1 win over Jupiter.

Torres made his season debut Tuesday after spending approximately seven weeks on the shelf with the unspecified injury. The 22-year-old spent the entire 2021 campaign with High-A Peoria, so he could be in line for a promotion once he gets a few games under his belt with Palm Beach, where he presumably assigned because of its proximity to the Cardinals' spring training facility.