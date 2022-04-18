Walker has gone 3-for-5 in each of his last two games for Double-A Springfield, raising his season line to .355/.487/.452.

While he has just a single homer and no other extra-base hits in the early going, Walker has already swiped a pair of bags. He's also sporting a 6:9 BB:K, which represents a modest decrease in his strikeout rate and a major increase in his walk rate relative to his High-A returns last year. We'll need to see more before calling that a sustainable trend, but in general, all signs are pointing up for the 19-year-old Walker, who has a legitimate shot at getting himself listed among MLB's top 10 prospects by the end of the season.