Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Three extra-base hits in win

Walker went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, two doubles and four total RBI in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Cubs.

Walker had been held hitless in three of his previous four games before breaking out of the slump. His homer came as part of a six-run fourth inning that put the Cardinals in firm control of this contest. Walker is now batting .284 with an .839 OPS, 24 homers, 88 RBI, 73 runs scored, 26 doubles and 16 stolen bases over 120 contests in his breakout year, though he's hit just two long balls since the All-Star break.