Cardinals' Jose Barrero: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals designated Barrero for assignment Tuesday.
Barrero played sparingly after being added to the roster in late April and slashed just .138/.194/.276 in 26 contests. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters for the addition of waiver claim Garrett Hampson.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Barrero: Filling in for resting Scott•
-
Cardinals' Jose Barrero: Goes deep in victory•
-
Cardinals' Jose Barrero: Call-up official•
-
Cardinals' Jose Barrero: On track for promotion•
-
Cardinals' Jose Barrero: Falls short of roster spot•
-
Cardinals' Jose Barrero: Chance to win roster spot•