Svanson struck out three over 1.2 scoreless innings to pick up a hold in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Svanson has quietly had a terrific rookie season in the Cardinals' bullpen and has been particularly dominant in the second half, collecting a 0.74 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB over 24.1 innings. The 26-year-old is earning more and more high-leverage opportunities, having picked up four holds over his last seven appearances.