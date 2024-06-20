Siani went 0-for-2 with two stolen bases in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins.

Siani twice got aboard on fielder's choices, and he was able to notch a steal each time. He's picked up three thefts over his last six games and now has nine steals on 12 attempts this year. The outfielder is slashing a middling .214/.258/.290 with two home runs, 11 RBI, 18 runs scored, three doubles and one triple over 164 plate appearances. Siani has maintained his place in the Cardinals' lineup primarily for his defense, and his speed is a positive even though he doesn't get on base frequently.