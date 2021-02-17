Mikolas (forearm) is "full-go" to begin spring training, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Mikolas missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing surgery on his right flexor tendon in late July. The Cardinals expected him to begin spring training on a normal schedule, and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed that the right-hander is fully healthy as pitchers and catchers report Wednesday. Mikolas posted a 4.16 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 184 innings in 2019 and should begin the 2021 campaign in the starting rotation once again.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: On track for spring training•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Shifts to 45-day injured list•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Set for season-ending surgery•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Lands on 10-day injured list•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Scheduled to start Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Ups workload Friday•