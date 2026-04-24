Mikolas is available to serve as the primary pitcher for the Nationals in Friday's contest against the White Sox, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

PJ Poulin will be the team's opener, and he has drawn the opener assignment in each of Mikolas' last two bulk relief outings. It will likely be the same setup Friday, though the Nats will also have Riley Cornelio available if they want to go that route. Mikolas is coming off his best appearance of the season, having tossed four shutout frames against the Giants.