Arenado went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Nationals.

Arenado continues his hot stretch at the plate with his third consecutive game of two or more hits. It's the second time this season he's put together a streak of three straight multi-hits, each of which has come over his last 22 appearances. He also picked up an RBI in consecutive games after a stretch where he only had two RBI in his last 14 games. The veteran's slash line sits at a solid .270/.322/.379 but a lack of homers - seven so far - has stunted his fantasy value.