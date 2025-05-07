Arenado was scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus the Pirates due to back spasms, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Arenado was scratched just minutes before first pitch and replaced at third base by Nolan Gorman. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being, and Arenado will receive an additional day of rest with the Cardinals having a scheduled off day Thursday.
