Gorman (back) went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Gorman missed two games while dealing with back pain. Entering Tuesday, he had gone 11-for-26 (.423) over his last eight games. He's at a .239/.321/.482 slash line with 20 home runs, 62 RBI, 43 runs scored and five stolen bases through 91 contests. Gorman should continue to see a starting role at second base while Brendan Donovan remains on a no-throw program.