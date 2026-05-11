O'Brien blew the save in Sunday's 3-2 loss to San Diego. He allowed two runs on two hits and no walks while striking out three over one inning.

O'Brien had his club one strike away from securing a series win in San Diego before Nick Castellanos launched a game-tying two-run homer on the ninth pitch of the at-bat in the bottom of the ninth inning. Sunday marked the hard-throwing right-hander's third blown save of the campaign, snapping a streak of four consecutive saves. Despite the stumble, O'Brien has been effective in the closer role in 2026, posting a 2.84 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 11 saves and a stellar 23:1 K:BB across 19 innings.