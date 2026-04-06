O'Brien (2) earned the save Sunday against the Tigers, striking out one over a perfect ninth inning.

Entering the ninth with a two-run lead, O'Brien was efficient in closing this one out. The 31-year-old retired the heart of Detroit's order on just 13 pitches to secure his second save of the season. The right-hander has yet to allow a run through his first five appearances (5.1 innings), an encouraging sign after he blew three of nine save opportunities in 2025. Ryne Stanek handled a hitless eighth inning, but it now appears O'Brien has taken control of the main closer role after opening the season still ramping up from his calf injury from the spring.