Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: No command in blown save

O'Brien (3-4) allowed two runs on two hits, one walk and two hit batsmen while striking out one over one-third of an inning to take the loss and a blown save in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.

O'Brien simply didn't have it Monday, throwing just eight of 21 pitches for strikes. The second plunking ended the game, as he hit Jo Adell with the bases loaded after intentionally walking Josh Lowe. O'Brien is now 25-for-30 in save chances this season while pitching to a 3.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 41:15 K:BB through 40.2 innings. Prior to Monday, he had posted an eight-inning scoreless streak, and he hadn't blown a save since May 19 versus the Pirates.