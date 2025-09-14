O'Brien was charged with three runs and pulled from a save chance before recording an out in Saturday's loss to the Brewers.

The Cardinals turned to O'Brien with a three-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, and he allowed four straight batters to reach -- the first two via hit-by-pitch -- before being lifted. Kyle Leahy then came on and allowed one of two inherited runners to score, adding another run to O'Brien's ledger. The three earned runs charged to O'Brien match the number he had allowed over his previous 29 appearances. He should remain in the mix for saves for St. Louis down the stretch.