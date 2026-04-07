Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Making sixth straight start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saggese will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game versus the Nationals.
It's the sixth straight start overall and second consecutive start in left field against a righty for the right-handed-batting Saggese. Saggese -- who turns 24 on Friday -- has yet to do much at the plate this season but reached base three times in Monday's series opener.
More News
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Making third straight start•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: In mix for starts in left field•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Draws start in LF, CF next•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: More time in outfield likely•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Could get look in outfield•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Collects three hits vs. Milwaukee•