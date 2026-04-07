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Saggese will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game versus the Nationals.

It's the sixth straight start overall and second consecutive start in left field against a righty for the right-handed-batting Saggese. Saggese -- who turns 24 on Friday -- has yet to do much at the plate this season but reached base three times in Monday's series opener.

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