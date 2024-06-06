Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Thursday that Hence exited his start with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday after just two innings due to cramps, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Mozeliak referred to the move as "precautionary," although it's not clear whether Hence will be ready for his next scheduled start. The top prospect has been dynamite for Springfield in 2024, collecting a 3.19 ERA and 71:16 K:BB over 53.2 innings covering 11 outings.