Contreras was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Pirates after arguing about the strike zone, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Contreras struck out swinging to end the top of the seventh inning with the bases loaded, though he appeared to be upset about a call earlier in the at-bat. Andrew Knizner took over behind the dish in his place.
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Back in lineup•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Could be available off bench•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Out Wednesday with hip issue•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Out with hip tightness•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Nursing hip issue•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Exits early with injury•