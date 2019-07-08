Decker retired from professional baseball after appearing in his final game with Triple-A Reno on Friday.

The 32-year-old first baseman/outfielder spent most of his career as a Quad-A player, amassing 3,367 at-bats in the minors and slugging 204 home runs since turning professional in 2009. Decker appeared in eight games at the big-league level, with all coming with the Padres in 2015.