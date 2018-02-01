Decker signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

The 31-year-old is a big power threat, having four seasons of 20-plus home runs in the minors to his name. That said, his absurdly high strikeout rates leave much to be desired. With Paul Goldschmidt entrenched at first base for Arizona, this seems like nothing more than an organizational depth signing.