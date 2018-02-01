Diamondbacks' Cody Decker: Lands with Arizona
Decker signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
The 31-year-old is a big power threat, having four seasons of 20-plus home runs in the minors to his name. That said, his absurdly high strikeout rates leave much to be desired. With Paul Goldschmidt entrenched at first base for Arizona, this seems like nothing more than an organizational depth signing.
More News
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Busts 1.0: Minimizing damage
Every draft pool has a few bad eggs who don't seem likely to live up to their going rate. In...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Rankings debate: Early-round bats
Our experts debate rankings for some of the biggest names at the top of the draft among hi...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Quest for value
Which players might not get enough respect on Draft Day? Scott White names 12 of the most likely...